West Virginia to Hire Rod West as Cornerbacks Coach
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez is making serious progress on filling out his coaching staff, as another spot has been addressed on the defensive side of the ball. Rodriguez will be hiring Rod West as the team's cornerbacks coach. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.
Friday night, the news of West's addition leaked in an accidental manner as WVU transfer portal target Devonte Golden-Nelson, a corner from Akron, tagged West in the tweet sharing the news that he had been offered.
West was included in the AFCA's 35 best coaches under 35 recently. He served as the corners coach and pass game coordinator at Appalachian State over the past four seasons. There, he helped the Mountaineers win a pair of Sun Belt titles and secured a big win over No. 6 Texas A&M in 2022. Before his time at App State, West was the co-defensive coordinator and corners coach at Richmond.
