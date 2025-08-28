West Virginia Uniform Combo for the Season Opener Has Been Revealed
You know it's getting close to kick off when we have our first uniform reveal of the season.
After months of waiting, we finally know which uniform combination West Virginia will be wearing in Rich Rodriguez's return to WVU. Okay, maybe not everyone cares that deeply about it, but you can at least visualize what it will look like come Saturday.
Moments ago, they announced that the Mountaineers will wear blue helmets, gold jerseys, and gold pants for the season opener against Robert Morris.
More about this combo (via @WVUniforms304)
Most worn rank: 12th
Record: 7-3
Total games worn: 10
Win percentage: 70%
Last worn: 2017 vs East Carolina
In addition to it being the Gold Rush, it is also Coca-Cola Family Day. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
West Virginia and Robert Morris will kick things off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
