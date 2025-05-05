Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Unveils First-Ever Full Throwback Uniform for Football

Taking it back to the 1960s!

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communications
It's time to go back in time!

On Monday, the West Virginia football team unveiled a "new" look for the 2025 season with a throwback uniform, paying homage to the 1965 team, which is their 60th anniversary. This is the first-ever full-fledged throwback uniform the Mountaineers have worn in football. They have sported the white helmet with the blue state and gold football with "WVU" in a diagonal position, but they've never gone all the way in with a throwback...until now.

Back in November, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker hinted at this possible look, saying he was a "MASSIVE" fan of the Old Gold helmet with the baby blue state sticker.

