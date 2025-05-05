West Virginia Unveils First-Ever Full Throwback Uniform for Football
It's time to go back in time!
On Monday, the West Virginia football team unveiled a "new" look for the 2025 season with a throwback uniform, paying homage to the 1965 team, which is their 60th anniversary. This is the first-ever full-fledged throwback uniform the Mountaineers have worn in football. They have sported the white helmet with the blue state and gold football with "WVU" in a diagonal position, but they've never gone all the way in with a throwback...until now.
Back in November, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker hinted at this possible look, saying he was a "MASSIVE" fan of the Old Gold helmet with the baby blue state sticker.
