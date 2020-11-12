West Virginia Unveils Uniform for TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear blue helmets with the American Flag embedded within the state outline in honor of Veterans Day, blue jerseys, and white pants against TCU at noon on FOX.

West Virginia is 5-4 all-time versus TCU, and the Mountaineers have won the last two meetings against the Horned Frogs.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly