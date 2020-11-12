SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Unveils Uniform for TCU

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear blue helmets with the American Flag embedded within the state outline in honor of Veterans Day, blue jerseys, and white pants against TCU at noon on FOX. 

West Virginia is 5-4 all-time versus TCU, and the Mountaineers have won the last two meetings against the Horned Frogs. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Amen. LET'S GO !!

