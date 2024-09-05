Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Albany Preview + Prediction
West Virginia dropped its season-opener 34-12 to Penn State, but the season is far from over. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon wrap up the Week 1 loss, talk Week 1 overreactions, and breakdown this week's game between the Mountaineers and Albany Great Danes.
This week's pick'ems:
Texas at Michigan
Iowa State at Iowa
Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte, NC)
Colorado at Nebraska
Albany at West Virginia
Comment your picks on our YouTube page for this week's pick'ems and if you go 5/5, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autograph.
The Walk Thru GameDay Show will air every Thursday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Geno Smith Pays Tribute to Tavon Austin: 'He Changed My Life Forever'
West Virginia Still Gets Some Love in Newest AP Top 25 Poll
Pacman Jones Gives Advice to Top WVU Target in 2027 Class