Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Albany Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Week 2 matchup between the Mountaineers and Great Danes.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia dropped its season-opener 34-12 to Penn State, but the season is far from over. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon wrap up the Week 1 loss, talk Week 1 overreactions, and breakdown this week's game between the Mountaineers and Albany Great Danes.

This week's pick'ems:
Texas at Michigan
Iowa State at Iowa
Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte, NC)
Colorado at Nebraska
Albany at West Virginia

Comment your picks on our YouTube page for this week's pick'ems and if you go 5/5, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autograph.

The Walk Thru GameDay Show will air every Thursday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

