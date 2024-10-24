Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Arizona Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Week 9 matchup between the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia heads out west for its first-ever meeting with the Arizona Wildcats. What must the Mountaineers do to get back to .500? Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon break down the keys to the game, discuss Neal Brown's job security, and make picks for this weekend's games.

This week's pick'ems:

Syracuse at Pitt

Notre Dame at Navy

Illinois at Oregon

LSU at Texas A&M

West Virginia at Arizona

Comment your picks below. If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.

The Walk Thru GameDay Show will air every Thursday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

