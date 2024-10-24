Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Arizona Preview + Prediction
West Virginia heads out west for its first-ever meeting with the Arizona Wildcats. What must the Mountaineers do to get back to .500? Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon break down the keys to the game, discuss Neal Brown's job security, and make picks for this weekend's games.
This week's pick'ems:
Syracuse at Pitt
Notre Dame at Navy
Illinois at Oregon
LSU at Texas A&M
West Virginia at Arizona
Comment your picks below. If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.
The Walk Thru GameDay Show will air every Thursday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
