Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Baylor Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Bears.
In this story:
West Virginia looks to remain in the Big 12 Conference title race as they welcome in the Baylor Bears this weekend. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win over Cincinnati, who should start at QB, preview the matchup with the Bears, and make picks for this week's games.
This week's pick'ems:
Clemson at Pitt
Missouri at South Carolina
Arizona State at Kansas State
Tennessee at Georgia
Baylor at West Virginia
Comment your picks on our YouTube page and if you get all five correct, you'll win an autographed Eugene Napoleon picture.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Miami Dolphins Waive David Long Jr.
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10
It's Time to Brawl! Darian DeVries Preps for His First Matchup Against Pitt
Is CJ Donaldson Falling a Little Short of Expectations? Here's How WVU Can Help Him
Published