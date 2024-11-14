Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Baylor Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Week 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Bears.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

West Virginia looks to remain in the Big 12 Conference title race as they welcome in the Baylor Bears this weekend. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win over Cincinnati, who should start at QB, preview the matchup with the Bears, and make picks for this week's games.

This week's pick'ems:

Clemson at Pitt

Missouri at South Carolina

Arizona State at Kansas State

Tennessee at Georgia

Baylor at West Virginia

Comment your picks on our YouTube page and if you get all five correct, you'll win an autographed Eugene Napoleon picture.

