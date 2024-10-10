Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Iowa State Preview + Prediction
West Virginia is set to host a massive Big 12 home game under the lights against No. 11 in what will be the first-ever Coal Rush. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon talk about last week's win over Oklahoma State, discuss the college football head coaches on the hot seat, and preview this week's game versus the Cyclones.
This week's pick'ems:
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Ohio State at Oregon
Ole Miss at LSU
Kansas State at Colorado
Iowa State at West Virginia
Comment your picks on our YouTube page. If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.
The Walk Thru GameDay Show will air every Thursday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU DC Jordan Lesley Made a Change and Will 'Never Go Back'
The Hidden X-Factor in WVU's Quest for the Big 12 Title in 2024
What Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell Said About West Virginia