West Virginia vs. Kansas Kickoff and TV Revealed
The West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Conference opener against the Kansas Jayhawks scheduled for September 21 at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon and will broadcast on ESPN2.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 10-2.
The two programs met for 11 consecutive seasons until BYU, UCF and Cincinnati joined the league in 2023.
Kansas won the last meeting in Morgantown with a 55-42 overtime win in the opening Big 12 game in 2022.
West Virginia jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Kansas turned the tables, ending the first half with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive, and opened the second half with another 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 28.
After the two programs traded defensive stops, Mountaineer returner Reese Smith muffed the punt and the Jayhawks pounced on the ball at the WVU 24, which set up the Jayhawks go-ahead touchdown 35-28.
West Virginia settled for a pair of Casey Legg field goals while Kansas produced two touchdown drives. However, with 2:12 left in the game, quarterback JT Daniels orchestrated a 12-play 85 drive, throwing for 78 yards before CJ Donaldson capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run and Daniels tied the game with a two-point conversion pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
Kansas put up a touchdown on the first overtime possession.
With an opportunity to go for the win or send it to the second overtime, JT Daniels threw an interception on third and five and Cobee Bryant returned it 84 yards for the touchdown as the Jayhawks shocked the Mountaineers, and the country as Kansas went on to a 5-0 record before quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury.
