Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction
Breaking down West Virginia's Big 12 opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Following a loss in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia will open up Big 12 Conference play at home versus Kansas. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the loss to Pitt, talk about Neal Brown's future, and preview WVU/KU.
