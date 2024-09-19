Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction

Breaking down West Virginia's Big 12 opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Schuyler Callihan

PREVIEW + PREDICTION: WVU vs. Kansas.mp4
PREVIEW + PREDICTION: WVU vs. Kansas.mp4 /
In this story:

Following a loss in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia will open up Big 12 Conference play at home versus Kansas. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the loss to Pitt, talk about Neal Brown's future, and preview WVU/KU.

Comment your picks for this week's pick'ems on our YouTube page and if you go 5/5, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autograph.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 4

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas

Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 4

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Kansas

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football