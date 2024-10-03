Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction
West Virginia gets ready to head to Stillwater for a big-time Big 12 showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Schuyler Callihan and former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon preview the game, discuss one of the hottest topics in college football, and make their picks for this weekend.
This week's pick'ems:
Missouri at Texas A&M
App State at Marshall
Clemson at Florida State
UCF at Florida
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Comment your picks for this week's pick'ems on our YouTube page and if you go 5/5, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autograph.
The Walk Thru GameDay Show will air every Thursday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
