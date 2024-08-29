Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Penn State Preview + Prediction
Week 1 is officially here!
Schuyler Callihan and former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon discuss the Mountaineers attempting to build off a nine-win season, where they stand in the Big 12 title race in 2024, realistic expectations, players to watch vs. Penn State, and breakdown both sides of the ball for this week's matchup.
This week's pick'ems:
Clemson vs. Georgia
Miami vs. Florida
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
USC vs. LSU
Penn State vs. West Virginia
Comment your picks on our YouTube page for this week's pick'ems and if you go 5/5, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autograph.
