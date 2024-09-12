Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Pitt Preview + Prediction
The Backyard Brawl is officially here! Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon preview and predict the matchup between West Virginia and Pitt while also touching on the importance of keeping this rivalry going.
This week's pick'ems:
LSU at South Carolina
Boston College at Missouri
Washington at Washington State
UCF at TCU
West Virginia at Pitt
