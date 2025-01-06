West Virginia Wide Receiver Preston Fox Makes Decision to Retire from Football
The roster turnover in Morgantown continues, except this move doesn't feature the transfer portal. West Virginia wide receiver Preston Fox announced on Monday morning that he is officially retiring from the game of football.
“I wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the support throughout my career! I have decided to stop playing football for many reasons, but personally, it’s time for me to move on," Fox tweeted on X. "West Virginia has made my dreams of earning a scholarship come true, but not only earn a scholarship but compete at the highest collegiate level. Everything comes to an end at some point, but life is just starting. Thank you, West Virginia! Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer!”
Fox had the option to play one more season but is opting to call it a career as a player. The Morgantown native came to WVU as a walk-on but turned heads early on in his career at practice, and following the 2022 spring game, he earned a scholarship. In 40 career games, Fox hauled in 43 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, he served as the Mountaineers punt and kick returner, averaging 25.1 yards per kick return and 8.1 yards on punt returns.
