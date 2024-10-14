West Virginia WR Jaden Bray Ruled Out vs. Kansas State
During his weekly press conference on Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told reporters that junior wide receiver Jaden Bray will not play this week versus Kansas State due to a lower leg injury.
Bray suffered the injury in the 38-14 win over Oklahoma State a couple of weeks ago and missed last week's game against Iowa State. Brown says that they will re-evaluate his injury soon and provide an update when appropriate.
The Oklahoma State transfer has not made the impact everyone had expected him to through the first six games of the season, hauling in just two passes for 88 yards. Although the productivity hasn't been there offensively, Bray has been one of West Virginia's better special teams players, according to Coach Brown.
In his three years at Oklahoma State, Bray recorded 48 receptions for 686 yards and four touchdowns.
West Virginia will square off with Kansas State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX.
