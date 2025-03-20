West Virginia WR Requests Release From National Letter of Intent
West Virginia's already relatively thin wide receiver room got a little thinner on Wednesday when incoming freshman Jalil Hall announced that he would be requesting release from his National Letter of Intent and will re-open his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5 four-star playmaker chose the Mountaineers over offers from Buffalo, Duke, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and many others.
While Hall has the potential to be a productive college receiver, it's not a huge loss in regards to the 2025 season. The Mountaineers need more proven experience there and Rodriguez has made it pretty clear that's one of the positions they will add through the portal next month.
“I still think we probably got to get more competition there," he said last week. "(Wide receivers coach) Ryan (Garrett) is going to do a good job recruiting it. Preston (Fox) is going to help. He’s a proven veteran. Cam Vaughn has played a lot of snaps. Jaden Bray has had some good moments, and there’s a couple other guys that have done some good things. The slot positions, we’re pretty good there with Rodney (Gallagher) and (Jarod) Bowie, and ManMan Singleton. But the outside receivers, it’s wide-open. That’s one of the positions we’re taking close evaluations on these next two weeks.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Coaching Search: Potential Top Target Already Off the Board
Wren Baker Tells it Like it is, WVU has More Recent Success Than Indiana
Wren Baker Addresses Patrick Morrisey's Legal Action Against the NCAA
Wren Baker Details Darian DeVries' Departure, Upcoming Coaching Search