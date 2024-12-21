West Virginia WR Traylon Ray to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report
West Virginia's offense continues to take hits to the transfer portal as sophomore wide receiver Traylon Ray is planning to the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of ESPN.
This season, Ray caught 28 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns prior to going down with a lower-body injury against Baylor that would cost him the remainder of the season. He has hauled in a touchdown catch in four of the team's seven league games and had two catches of 50 yards or more. Ray was beginning to look like not only a top receiver at WVU but perhaps developing into one of the more reliable receivers in the Big 12 Conference.
The Mountaineers will now have to replace its top three pass catchers from this season, with Kole Taylor headed to the NFL and Ray joining Hudson Clement in the transfer portal.
Ray will have two years of eligibility remaining.
