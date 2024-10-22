What Brent Brennan Said About West Virginia
Each week, I'll take a few minutes out of my Tuesday morning to listen to what the head coach of what West Virginia's opponent has to say and usually, there are about three or four quotes talking about the Mountaineers.
Given the state of the Arizona Wildcats, there wasn't a whole lot of West Virginia talk, as you would expect. They too, are what you would call "going through it."
Brent Brennan did get asked one question about the Mountaineers and it was about as basic as it gets. What do you see in WVU?
Brennan's response:
“That’s a good football team. I know they had a tough one last week, but these guys have played really good football. You guys saw when they went out and got after Oklahoma State a couple weeks ago. And I say it a lot with you all and this team, like, every week in this conference, if you don’t show up ready to play somebody’s going to get after you. Every game is like that in this conference. Every game is a battle.”
