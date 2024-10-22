Between The Eers: What Is Wrong with Garrett Greene?
Diving into the disappointing season from West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene.
In this story:
West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene has had a rough start to the season and is now nursing an upper-body injury. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss Garrett's struggles and what Saturday's game versus Arizona could look like if Nicco Marchiol is thrown into the starting role.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
