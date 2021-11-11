What Kansas State HC Chris Klieman Said About WVU

Initial thoughts on WVU

"This is a very good team that we're playing. They're sound on defense. They've very physical, very fast, and they've got a bunch of veteran guys on offense. It will be a big challenge for us."

K-State's struggles vs WVU

"Physical play for starters. Last year, I thought they won the line of scrimmage against us on both sides. They're well-coached. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Neal. Those guys are always ready to play. They're in the right spots, they make plays in all phases offense, defense, and special teams. That's what I think makes it such a challenge for us is we have to be on our A-game in all three phases and if we're not, we're going to have a long afternoon."

What WVU does well

"You watch them against Oklahoma and I really thought they won the line of scrimmage. I thought they were very disciplined. They didn't miss many tackles and against Oklahoma, that's the key. I watched them against TCU - eliminate big plays and find big plays of their own. Some of it is matchups too. They have tremendous skill at wide receiver and running back and an experienced quarterback. You can't just say we're going to try and shut down the run game or eliminate somebody out of the wide receiver group because they have so many people that can beat you. On defense, they've got a bunch of veterans that have played a lot of football and they do a good job of running to the ball."

Who stands out on WVU's defense

"There's a bunch of them. Their defensive front is dominating and they really rush the passer well."

If Dante Stills is one of the most premier disrupters in the country

"Yeah and he's been that way for a while. He is a difference-maker, can rush the passer, will always draw a double-team in the run game. They move him around. He's playing some inside, some outside. They're doing a lot of different things with him and they're finding a lot of different ways to get a four-man rush."

What makes Leddie Brown good

"Physicality. Boy, he runs with a purpose, he runs with an attitude. It's fun watching him run because he doesn't take the punishment, he delivers the punishment. He's a terrific football player. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he's a complete player."

