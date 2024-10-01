What Mike Gundy Said About Garrett Greene & West Virginia
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy held his weekly press conference on Monday and toward the end, he was asked a couple of questions about this week's matchup with West Virginia.
Initial thoughts on WVU
“You got to stop their quarterback. He’s a good runner. Very similar to what we saw last week. Coach Brown has done a good job with them. They’ve been in their games. Every game they’ve played they’ve been very competitive in it. Penn State took them over later, but not really. It was a very competitive game. Same coordinators, same defensive structure. Neal’s offense is the same as what it’s been. This quarterback that’s there has been there for I don’t know how many years. I think he played against (Mason) Rudolph. It’s been forever. He’s still there.”
If Garrett Greene has developed/evolved
“Experience has helped him. And I’m guessing the relationship he has with his play-callers and position coach…they’re further along now just from experience. He’s been good at rushing the ball and they do a good job with that. We have to control the quarterback and keep him from flushing out and running around.”
West Virginia and Oklahoma State will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST this Saturday with the action airing on ESP2.
