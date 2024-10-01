Mountaineers Now

What Mike Gundy Said About Garrett Greene & West Virginia

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talks about this week's matchup with the Mountaineers.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy held his weekly press conference on Monday and toward the end, he was asked a couple of questions about this week's matchup with West Virginia.

Initial thoughts on WVU

“You got to stop their quarterback. He’s a good runner. Very similar to what we saw last week. Coach Brown has done a good job with them. They’ve been in their games. Every game they’ve played they’ve been very competitive in it. Penn State took them over later, but not really. It was a very competitive game. Same coordinators, same defensive structure. Neal’s offense is the same as what it’s been. This quarterback that’s there has been there for I don’t know how many years. I think he played against (Mason) Rudolph. It’s been forever. He’s still there.”

If Garrett Greene has developed/evolved

“Experience has helped him. And I’m guessing the relationship he has with his play-callers and position coach…they’re further along now just from experience. He’s been good at rushing the ball and they do a good job with that. We have to control the quarterback and keep him from flushing out and running around.”

West Virginia and Oklahoma State will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST this Saturday with the action airing on ESP2.

