What Mike Gundy Said About WVU

Opening statement

"This team is playing really good football right now. This is the most physical team defensively that we've played. By far. They could be the best 4-4 team in the country. Particularly playing really, really well at home, playing good defense, very disruptive. And so, we'll have to have a really good week of practice and have good plans on both sides of the ball."

WVU's biggest improvement

"They've played well. They've adjusted and made some changes offensively. They're wanting to throw the ball more in my opinion. That's where they've made improvements from an outsider looking in on some of the things they've done offensively. They're very similar defensively. They've been pretty good defensively all year. They're very fast, they're very physical. they tackle well."

WVU running game

"Four [Leddie Brown] is a good back. He's running hard. He ran hard last week. They tell him at times, it looks like to me that we're going to give it to you and we need you to find a way to get four yards. He drops his pads, runs through people. 24 [Tony Mathis] comes in and backs him up some and he's got a little bit of side-to-side movement in him."

Offensive line

"I think this is the best offensive line at this point in the league. They're really playing well up front and they don't even have a senior on the offensive line. They're playing with a couple of sophomores and freshmen, and a couple of juniors."

Biggest challenge vs WVU

"It's the best group up front we have played. They have a back that's physical. Their quarterback is considerably better in my opinion than he was last year and they've got a couple of wideouts that can make plays. And they've got a big tight end that have made some plays for them. They're jelling. They're playing much better now than they were a month ago."

