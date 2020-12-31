Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

What the ESPN FPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Army

The Mountaineers are surprisingly heavy favorites over Army.
Author:
Publish date:

Later this evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4) and Army Black Knights (9-2) will meet in the 62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Army is riding into this game with a little bit of momentum being on a three-game winning streak which includes wins over Georgia Southern, Navy, and Air Force. For West Virginia, well, their last outing was one that head coach Neal Brown and his players would like to forget about as they got demolished by Iowa State, 42-6. 

According to the ESPN FPI, there is no recency bias whatsoever. The FPI gives West Virginia a 73.5% chance to win, while Army has just a 26.5% chance. 

It's not too surprising to see the Mountaineers have a greater than 50% chance to win the Liberty Bowl, but over 73%? That's a notch or two higher than expected. 

Army is always a challenging team to prepare for because their offense is so unique. Some teams have great success against it while some have in-game headaches trying to find a way to stop it. 

Back in late September, Army lost to a very solid Cincinnati team by just two scores 24-10, and have only improved since that game. This should be a tight game from start to finish so regardless of what the FPI says, I can assure you that this won't be an easy matchup for Neal Brown's Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers and Black Knights are scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15080857_168388579_lowres
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Army

USATSI_14920635_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia's Keys to the Game vs Army

USATSI_11721604_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU WR Gary Jennings Signs with a Super Bowl Contender

USATSI_15080864_168388579_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Army

USATSI_15017076_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Army

USATSI_15090788_168388579_lowres
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Army

USATSI_15016029_168388579_lowres
Football

Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Liberty Bowl

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins on Kedrian Johnson: "He Could Be a Really Good Guy for Us"

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills and Tykee Smith Selected FWAA Second Team All-Americans