What the ESPN FPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Army

Later this evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4) and Army Black Knights (9-2) will meet in the 62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Army is riding into this game with a little bit of momentum being on a three-game winning streak which includes wins over Georgia Southern, Navy, and Air Force. For West Virginia, well, their last outing was one that head coach Neal Brown and his players would like to forget about as they got demolished by Iowa State, 42-6.

According to the ESPN FPI, there is no recency bias whatsoever. The FPI gives West Virginia a 73.5% chance to win, while Army has just a 26.5% chance.

It's not too surprising to see the Mountaineers have a greater than 50% chance to win the Liberty Bowl, but over 73%? That's a notch or two higher than expected.

Army is always a challenging team to prepare for because their offense is so unique. Some teams have great success against it while some have in-game headaches trying to find a way to stop it.

Back in late September, Army lost to a very solid Cincinnati team by just two scores 24-10, and have only improved since that game. This should be a tight game from start to finish so regardless of what the FPI says, I can assure you that this won't be an easy matchup for Neal Brown's Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers and Black Knights are scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m. EST.

