    • November 4, 2021
    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

    The Mountaineers are viewed as home dogs once again.
    All of a sudden, the Mountaineers are playing really good football having won each of their two games following the bye week. Prior to the bye, it felt like WVU was a team that was dead in the water. They just got blown out on the road at Baylor dropping their record to a measly 2-4 with seemingly nothing going right. 

    Neal Brown and his staff made some adjustments during the bye, which have helped this team out tremendously. First and foremost, the offensive line is playing lightyears better than they were just a month ago. When you have a back like Leddie Brown in the backfield, you must be able to run the football. West Virginia struggled to do so during the first six games which had a factor in their poor start. Over the last two weeks, Brown has been running hard and helped ice the game against TCU on the road. 

    West Virginia now rides into this week's game on a two-game winning streak and looks to move their record above the .500 mark for the first time since mid-September. No. 11 Oklahoma State poses a lot of challenges but it's nothing that the Mountaineers can't handle. The Cowboys have exceeded expectations to this point but they don't win by margin very often. If you take away the Kansas game, Oklahoma State's largest win was an 11-point victory against Kansas State. Expect this week's game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia to be a tight one. 

    According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has a 45.3% chance to win while Oklahoma State has a 54.7% chance.

    West Virginia and Oklahoma State are set to kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

