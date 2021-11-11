What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas State

Neal Brown's crew looks to get back on track this week and inch closer to bowl eligibility as they travel to Manhattan to tussle with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Kansas State has been on a bit of a roll here recently, winners of three straight following their loss to Oklahoma over a month ago. A big reason for that success comes from having a healthy Skylar Thompson at quarterback. During the winning streak, Thompson has completed 56 of 75 passes for 792 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

This week will pose a major challenge for Thompson and the Wildcats as they go up against a very active West Virginia defense who has dominated the line of scrimmage each of the last three years. K-State head coach Chris Klieman would tend to agree.

Last year, I thought they won the line of scrimmage against us on both sides," Kleiman said. "They're well-coached. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Neal. Those guys are always ready to play. They're in the right spots, they make plays in all phases offense, defense, and special teams. That's what I think makes it such a challenge for us is we have to be on our A-game in all three phases and if we're not, we're going to have a long afternoon."

The Mountaineers have to get back on track offensively after being stifled by Oklahoma State last week. WVU put up a grand total of 133 yards of total offense and rushed for 17 yards on 33 carries.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 37.4% chance to win while Kansas State has a 62.6% chance.

