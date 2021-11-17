Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas

    No love being shown for the Mountaineers.
    Author:

    West Virginia looks to send its seniors out the right way - with one final win at Mountaineer Field and one game closer to becoming bowl eligible. 

    Texas has lost five straight games including to Kansas 57-56 in overtime last week. Although the Longhorns have been reeling, WVU head coach Neal Brown says when he turns the tape on he doesn't see guys quitting, which is something you would expect to see with as many struggles as they have had lately. 

    Texas will be without starting running back Bijan Robinson (dislocated elbow) but is expected to have Roschon Johnson available. Two years ago, Johnson rushed for over 120 yards against the Mountaineers in Morgantown. This doesn't bode well for a West Virginia defense who has struggled to stop the run over the past three weeks. In that span, the Mountaineers are allowing an average of 167.7 yards on the ground per game.

    Although WVU is the favorite at several sportsbooks, they are not the favorite in the eyes of the ESPN FPI. The FPI gives West Virginia just a 43.9% chance to win while Texas has a 56.1% chance.

    Read More

