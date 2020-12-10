What Would Have Happened if West Virginia and Oklahoma Played?

Thursday afternoon, it was announced that West Virginia's home finale versus Oklahoma had been canceled due to the Mountaineers placing a pause on all football activities because of a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program. This is the second time the game versus Oklahoma has been called off due to COVID concerns.

The game against Oklahoma will not be rescheduled, leaving the Mountaineers at just nine games played and a 5-4 record. At this time, it is unknown if West Virginia will be invited to play in a bowl game or if there will even be any bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff due to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

Although the game won't be taking place, I'd still like to share my thoughts on what I think would have happened if the game were played.

Score prediction: Oklahoma 35, West Virginia 27

I know the Mountaineers looked awful a week ago vs. Iowa State, and that's probably putting it mildly, but I wasn't expecting to see that happen back-to-back weeks. Neal Brown has done a tremendous job getting his team to bounce back after a loss this season, going 3-0 after losses. The other thing that favored West Virginia was how well they have played at home. They were a perfect 5-0, and with the Oklahoma game now being off, it is the first time West Virginia finished undefeated at home since 2010.

There's no doubt that Neal Brown would have had his guys ready to go and would have likely given the Sooners quite a battle, at least for the first three quarters. Depth would have become a factor late in the game, giving an edge to the Sooners. If there was a year where West Virginia was going to have a good chance to beat Oklahoma, it was this season. A redshirt freshman quarterback with no true No. 1 receiver, and you get them at home, albeit with a limited number of fans.

All that said, West Virginia will wait to find out if it will get an opportunity to go bowling or if the countdown to kicking off the 2021 season will begin.

