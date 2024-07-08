When Neal Brown, Brett Yormark & Others Will Speak at Big 12 Media Days
It is the eve of Big 12 media days which means we are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2024 college football season.
This year, the Big 12 will hold media days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The two-day event will begin Tuesday afternoon with commissioner Brett Yormark, followed by half of the league's head coaches. The other half, including West Virginia's Neal Brown, will take the podium on day two.
The event can be streamed on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.
TUESDAY (All times Eastern)
1 pm: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark
2 pm: Sonny Dykes (TCU Head Coach)
2:20 pm: Chris Klieman (Kansas State Head Coach)
2:40 pm: Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati Head Coach)
3 pm: Joey McGuire (Texas Tech Head Coach)
3:20 pm: Kyle Whittingham (Utah Head Coach)
3:40 pm: Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State Head Coach)
4 pm: Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State Head Coach)
4:20 pm: Matt Campbell (Iowa State Head Coach)
WEDNESDAY
2 pm: Deion Sanders (Colorado Head Coach)
2:20 pm: Lance Leipold (Kansas Head Coach)
2:40 pm: Neal Brown (West Virginia Head Coach)
3 pm: Kalani Sitake (BYU Head Coach)
3:20 pm: Gus Malzahn (UCF Head Coach)
3:40 pm: Dave Aranda (Baylor Head Coach)
4 pm: Willie Fritz (Houston Head Coach)
4:20 pm: Brent Brennan (Arizona Head Coach)
