Why the Oklahoma vs Texas Game is Important for West Virginia Fans

We're only two weeks into Big 12 Conference play and the chaos has already begun. Oklahoma has started 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998 and is tied for dead last with Texas Tech and Kansas. Yes, the Oklahoma Sooners have the same conference record as the lowly Kansas Jayhawks. It might not be time for Sooner fans to panic just yet, but if they fall this Saturday to Texas, that's a whole other story.

So why exactly does the Oklahoma-Texas game matter for West Virginia fans? Well as of right now, the Big 12 is wide slap open and remember, you don't need to finish the regular season in first place anymore to win the conference. All you have to do is finish in the top two and you'll be playing for the Big 12 championship in December.

Should Oklahoma come up short again and fall to 0-3 in conference play, they're going to need a miracle to get back in the conversation for championship game. On the other hand, Texas has shown that they are a beatable team. Heck, Texas Tech hung up 56 points on them, but just couldn't get a defensive stop.

If Oklahoma beats Texas, now you have the two traditional Big 12 powers with two losses in conference play a piece with six games remaining. And from what we've seen from these two teams, there's a strong chance that they could fall at some point again this season.

So, who should Mountaineer fans be pulling for? I mean, you could say Oklahoma that way they both have two conference losses, but that doesn't necessarily assure anything. I would say that you would want Texas over Oklahoma. Get the Sooners to three losses and put them really far behind. Like I mentioned earlier, Texas is a beatable team and looks like they could fall to any team on any given week.

For West Virginia, the schedule sets up nicely over the next three weeks before things get a bit dicey in November. The Mountaineers host Kansas (0-3, 0-2) next week, travel to Texas Tech (1-2, 0-2) the following week and then close out October by returning home to face Kansas State (2-1, 2-0) on Halloween. There's a strong possibility that the Mountaineers could be 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play heading into November. This is something head coach Neal Brown has been saying ever since taking the job in Morgantown. "We want to be playing meaningful football in November."

