Will West Virginia Drop to 1-3? Fans Voice Their Opinion
You hate to call the fourth game of the season a must-win game, but that's exactly what this one is for both West Virginia and Kansas in Saturday's Big 12 opener.
Both teams come stumbling into this matchup playing a brand of football they are not proud of and are hoping turning the page to conference play produces better results. There was a lot of hype in the offseason/preseason for each program and deservedly so.
Only one team is going to leave Milan Puskar Stadium feeling a little bit better about themselves. Who is it going to be? That was our question for this week's fan poll on X. 53.9% of voters picked West Virginia, while 46.1% sees Kansas getting off the schneid and dropping the Mountaineers to 1-3.
West Virginia and Kansas will tee it up at approximately 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
