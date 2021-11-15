Will West Virginia Reach a Bowl Game?

It's been a tough year for Neal Brown's Mountaineers as they enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a 4-6 record.

West Virginia seemingly made some strides a year ago, finishing 6-4, but some of those wins were against backup quarterbacks. This year's schedule has certainly been more challenging, but there's no reason this team should be in a position where they have to win its final two games to become bowl eligible, yet that's where they are.

As Neal Brown said in the postgame press conference following the loss to Kansas State, a lot of the team's issues aren't due to a lack of effort but more so technique. To me, that's a major red flag when there are issues with technique in November. How is it possible that a team under a third-year head coach is moving in the wrong direction in the final month of the season? Sure, West Virginia may not have the depth or the top-tier talent to compete for a Big 12 title, but there's more than enough talent on the roster to be competitive. This is exactly why many feel like Neal Brown's seat is starting to get a little toasty.

It's unlikely that AD Shane Lyons will fire Brown just three years into the job, but you never know. The one thing that will keep the pressure off of Brown, for the time being, would be to get to a bowl game. If the Mountaineers were to win its last two games of the season and win the bowl, they would go into next year on a three-game winning streak.

The question is: Is it possible?

Well, considering Texas has lost five straight games and is coming off an overtime loss to Kansas, I'd venture to say yes. But as we've seen in the past, none of that matters. The Longhorns are in the same position as the Mountaineers - they must win out to become bowl eligible. So they should have just as every bit of motivation for this week's game as WVU will.

If WVU can keep it a low-scoring affair against Texas, I like their chances. However, if it's an offensive affair, it could be a problem. The Longhorns average 435.8 yards of offense and 37.8 points per game. West Virginia's number one key will be to limit the production of the Texas run game. Leading rusher Bijan Robinson will not play this week (ankle) but the Longhorns have other guys capable of carrying the load such as Roschon Johnson who rushed for 121 yards the last time he played in Morgantown. In the last three games, WVU has allowed 503 yards on the ground - that's an average of 167.7 yards per game. Should those woes continue against the run on Saturday, the Mountaineers are going to have a hell of a time keeping Texas out of the end zone.

As far as the Kansas game is concerned, it won't be a lock like many believe it to be. The Jayhawks beat Texas last week and also gave Oklahoma a real scare a few weeks back. Obviously, this game won't matter unless the Mountaineers get past Texas, but if they do, I like their chances of taking care of Kansas and getting to a bowl game. Then again, it would not shock me to see West Virginia beat Texas and lose to Kansas. That would be very West Virginia-like.

There's no telling what this team is going to give on any given Saturday. They're so up and down and very inconsistent in every phase of the game. I'm not sure where the loss will come from, but I see WVU going 1-1 in the season's final two games, eliminating them from bowl contention.

