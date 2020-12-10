Will WVU Accept a Bowl Invite? Neal Brown Gives an Answer

It has been a very up and down year thus far for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they ride into the final week of the regular season at 5-4 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Mountaineers battled but fell short to Oklahoma State, won an overtime thriller over Baylor, had a head-scratching loss to Texas Tech on the road, dominated Kansas State at home, battled but fell short to Texas, shutdown TCU, then got blown out last week vs Iowa State. As you can see, there was not much consistency in the results throughout the year other than that West Virginia is a perfect 5-0 at home and a lackluster 0-4 on the road.

With West Virginia set to host 11th ranked Oklahoma this weekend, it should mean a win, right? Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. The Sooners have been playing really good football, and I'm not sure how this team will react to getting their tails kicked just a week ago.

The only good thing about this extremely strange season is that regardless of record, all teams are eligible to make a bowl game. Meaning, if someone wanted to invite 0-9 Kansas, they could. This rule is only being instituted for this season due to several games that are being impacted by COVID-19. The majority of teams have had at least one game canceled or postponed which causes a significant disruption of course.

Now, there will be several schools that still don't go bowling because 1) many bowl games are being canceled. and 2) there will not be additional bowl games simply being created for teams with losing records. As the Mountaineers stand at 5-4 with Oklahoma on deck, it is likely that West Virginia will end its season at 5-5. In a normal year, that would obviously be the equivalent to going 6-6, which would make you bowl eligible. I fully expect the Mountaineers to get invited to a bowl game unless more and more of them announce they will not be hosting a game this year. The next question is, will West Virginia accept the bowl invite? With concerns due to the significant uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 around the country, you will probably see some schools lay on the side of caution and just end their season and not play in the postseason.

During Tuesday's press conference head coach Neal Brown said that he believes that the team would play in a bowl, if invited.

"Yeah. We'll always discuss those things with the players but as a staff and as a head coach, we'd be excited about playing. I feel confident that our guys would too. An opportunity to play in the postseason, that's a reason you come to play college football. I think the big thing for them is just being able to go home and see their families and decompress a little bit and then come back and get back in the testing protocol. I don't think it's just our guys, it's across college football. Our guys are living the dream of playing Division-I football but it's hard, it's difficult what they do. Between academics, they're finishing up finals this week - it's just a long time. They get mentally to a point where they're drained and they just need a pause and we were able to do that right after the TCU game, the Thanksgiving holiday was tough on us with the game being canceled and we've just got to bounce back and I believe in our guys, I think we will."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.