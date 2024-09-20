Will WVU Make a Bowl Game? Phil Steele Shares His Opinion
It's been a far-from-ideal start to the 2024 season for the West Virginia Mountaineers, and as difficult as it may be to remain optimistic, it's not all doom and gloom...yet.
This Saturday marks the start of a new lease on life as WVU opens up Big 12 Conference play against the Kansas Jayhawks. These are the games that truly matter and getting a win heading into the bye week is crucial for this team's confidence.
Despite blowing a double-digit lead late in the game against Pitt last week, college football analyst Phil Steele remains confident in West Virginia making it to the postseason.
“I could see a path where they don’t make a bowl game, but I’m not calling for it," Steele said on this morning's episode of In the Gun. "I think West Virginia clearly makes a bowl game this year and has a much better Big 12 season than they did non-conference season. You just go back to that Pitt game. It’s a game West Virginia led by 10 in the fourth quarter and you’re thinking they’ve got the win, and that’s on the road at Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. They just let it slip away. I think when you look at West Virginia’s season, they’ll get to a bowl game this year and I think they’re going to be highly competitive in the Big 12.”
