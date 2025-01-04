William Green Hired as West Virginia Defensive Line Coach
West Virginia has a new leader for the defensive line. On Friday, WVU head football coach Rich Rodriguez announced the hire of William Green.
“William has coached with us at Jacksonville State and Louisiana Monroe and has done an outstanding job developing players and defensive lines,” Rodriguez said. in a press release “I am confident that he will continue to be a successful coach and leader here at WVU.”
The Jacksonville State defensive line coach was a player on the Florida Gators' 2008 national championship team. For his career, he totaled 53 tackles, 11 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. Green was on the same staff as Rodriguez at UL-Monroe and was one of the handful of coaches he brought with him to Jax State.
During his time at Jax State, Green helped coach four players to All-Conference USA honors. This past season, the Gamecocks were No. 2 in Conference USA in tackles for loss, No. 3 in sacks, and No. 4 in rushing defense.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Names Michael Nysewander Tight Ends Coach
Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka Changes Mind, Opting to Remain at West Virginia
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Reinforcements On the Way? DeVries Hints at Possible Return of Three Key Players