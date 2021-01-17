Winston Wright Jr. Wins Mountaineer Maven's Mr. Reliable Award

At the conclusion of each football season, the staff at Mountaineer Maven recognizes the best players on West Virginia's roster by handing out 11 different awards. The winners of the 5th Annual Mountaineer Maven Awards will be announced throughout the week.

This 5th winner of the Mountaineer Maven Mr. Reliable Award (best receiver) is sophomore Winston Wright Jr.

His numbers may not have been earth-shattering but Winston Wright Jr. was the Mountaineers' most explosive and consistent receivers on the roster this year. He had a breakout game at Oklahoma State hauling in six receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown and then two games later he caught nine passes for 126 yards against Texas Tech.

His breakaway speed and elusiveness in the open field is what sets him apart from the others in that room. He is not a finished product yet, so expect Wright Jr. to make yet another big leap in 2021.

2020 Finalists

T.J. Simmons

Winston Wright Jr.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Past winners

2016: Shelton Gibson

2017: David Sills V

2018: David Sills V

2019: Sam James

