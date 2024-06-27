Mountaineers Now

WVU Absent From College Football 25's Top 25 Offenses

EA Sports completely overlooked West Virginia's offense.

EA Sports is releasing a different set of rankings every day this week for its new college football video game which is set to release next month. Not only did EA overlook the difficulty of playing at Milan Puskar Stadium earlier in the week, but they also don't see West Virginia as having a top 25 offense.

The Mountaineers had the number one rushing attack of all Power Four schools in 2023 and return both of its top running backs alongside dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene. West Virginia's offensive line returns essentially four starters from last years group, including a projected first-round pick at left tackle in Wyatt Milum. Kole Taylor also returns as one of the nation's top receiving tight ends and in all, four of WVU's top five receivers from a year ago are back.

How is this not a top 25 offense? Beats me.

TOP 25 OFFENSES

1. Georgia - 94 OVR

2. Oregon - 94 OVR

3. Alabama - 91 OVR

4. Texas - 91 OVR

5. Ohio State - 89 OVR

6. LSU - 89 OVR

7. Miami - 89 OVR

8. Colorado - 89 OVR

9. Missouri - 89 OVR

10. Clemson - 87 OVR

11. Utah - 87 OVR

12. Penn State - 87 OVR

13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR

14. Kansas - 87 OVR

15. Arizona - 87 OVR

16. NC State - 87 OVR

17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR

18. Texas A&M - 85 OVR

19. Memphis - 85 OVR

20. SMU - 85 OVR

21. UCF - 85 OVR

22. Florida State - 83 OVR

23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR

24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR

25. USC - 83 OVR

