    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    WVU AD Shane Lyons Comments on the Passing of Sam Huff

    Sad news in the Mountaineer community over the weekend.
    Author:

    One of the all-time West Virginia Mountaineer football greats, Sam Huff, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday. 

    Huff appeared in 38 games for West Virginia from 1952-55 before being selected in the third round of the 1956 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. In his 13-year NFL career, Huff notched 29 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries, and 30 interceptions. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Giants before playing his last five years in Washington. Huff was a 5x Pro Bowler, 2X All-Pro, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982.

    West Virginia director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement Saturday evening after hearing the news.

    “Mountaineer Nation is saddened to learn of the passing of WVU football legend Sam Huff. What a great Mountaineer who always cared for and loved his University. Sam’s teams in the mid-1950s were among the best in college football, and his years playing professional football for the New York Giants and Washington Redskins brought great fame to West Virginia University. Throughout his accomplished life, Sam never forgot his alma mater.

    “Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, and may this Hall of Famer forever rest in peace."

