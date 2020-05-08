West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons met with the media via Zoom following the release by the athletic communications department on the coaching staff pay reduction and furloughing a third of the administrative staff (65 employees) due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The athletic department is projected to lose roughly five million dollars in revenue following the cancellations of the Big 12 conference tournament and the NCAA tournament.

“Today is a tough day. It’s always tough to share bad news with good people,” said Lyons. “The past few months have been the most uncertain times that any of us have ever experienced. It's impossible to project what the next few months will bring.

"This pandemic has given us a chance to take a great in-depth review of our current and future budgets and to say to ourselves, ‘what do we really need here?’ Like many institutions we’ve made exploring effective financial models a top priority as we navigate these uncertain times. Athletic departments are having to deal with the economic downturn - how that will impact our donors as well as our future ticket revenue.

“I don’t believe that anybody is arguing that the next few years will be very different than what we’ve known in the past. Everybody is having to think real-hard how things are going to look in the near future compared to how things looked 60 to 90 days ago.

“Tough decisions had to be made. I have a responsibility – we have a responsibility as a department to this University to run a fiscally sound unit. As the days carried on, since the middle of March when the pandemic first became a major issue, it became obvious that action was needed.

“Salary reductions and furloughs are never easy but with a projected five-million-dollar shortfall, they were absolutely necessary. Roughly a third of our budget is salaries and that was the place we needed to start first.

“We will continue looking at other areas of our budget to make sure that we are exploring everything that is possible on the table from a budgetary standpoint moving forward from today through July first through the year 2021 for the fiscal year (Using Olympic sports as an example, Lyons later added that instead of flying to competitions that they will find closer venues to bus as a way to find more wiggle room in the budget).

“The impact is we’re trying to have is trying to minimize the effects on our student-athletes and their college experience. Every employee in our department will play a role in reducing our overall shortfall whether, through salary reduction or furlough, every employee will help us through these tough times.

“We’re also hand-in-hand with the University as we approached these discussions and these reviews of our budgets. Obviously, we’re here today to talk about the athletic department, but I think you also saw the news that there’s discussions in furloughs that happened on campus as well.

“Reflecting back on this, and in closing, we can sit around, and we can say that ‘we were dealt a bad situation with COVID-19’ but that doesn’t solve anything. We have to have a solution. It is to be action-oriented in dealing with this pandemic. The response and decisions were needed. We have a strong department with good employees. I’m proud of what and who we are and we’ll definitely get through this and we’ll be stronger in the long run. I’m thankful and grateful for our department's understanding and cooperation as we move through this."

