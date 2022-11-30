Skip to main content

WVU Announces Official Decision on Neal Brown

The hot seat talk is over...for now.

As reported earlier today, West Virginia will keep Neal Brown as its head football coach for the 2023 season. Moments ago, the university released an official statement in regards to the decision via interim AD Rob Alsop.

"Over the past several weeks, President Gee and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and talented athletic administrators from across the country. We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks. Additionally, we have also had discussions with Coach Brown and our new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.

"With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to rally around Wren's leadership as we move forward quickly to recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family. I know that Wren will be focusing a lot his time and attention on how we improve our results on the football field and across a number of our programs.

"I will continue to work with Wren, Neal, and the rest of our Athletics program to ensure a smooth transition to the next era for our Athletics Department. Let's go."

