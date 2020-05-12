WVU Athletic Projects Remain on Schedule

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, construction continues on the Puskar Center at Mountaineer Field. Everything from expanded locker rooms, academic lab, coaches offices, and the Hall of Traditions, which will be more accessible to the public once completed, remains on schedule.

Despite the recent coaches' salary reduction and having to furlough a third of the athletic department's administrative employees, all of West Virginia’s current and future projects are not only funded but expected to be completed on time.

“The projects that we are continuing to work on have nothing to do with our budgets for this year or next year. So, using the Puskar renovations, the operations center, those are our gifted funds as well as future bond funds that we will work through. So, we are not stopping construction from there,” said West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons.

Lyons also added that all West Virginia athletic projects were specifically earmarked, thus the ability to just move money over to keep the recently furloughed employees is not an option.

Aside from the Puskar Center, there are four other projects on the docket.

The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust gave ten million dollars to build an Athletics Performance Center at the WVU Coliseum Sports Complex for Mountaineer Olympic Sports.

The athletic department got a generous donation from Ken and Jennifer Mason (Ken Mason is the owner of Drilling Appalachian Corporation) for the specific use of new seats in the WVU Coliseum.

The Coliseum will also feature a new video board and Mountaineer Field will also upgrade its video board in the south endzone in an agreement with Learfield IMG.

