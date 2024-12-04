Mountaineers Now

WVU CB TJ Crandall to Enter Transfer Portal After One Season in Program

The Mountaineer secondary loses yet another depth option.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University defensive back TJ Crandall.
West Virginia University defensive back TJ Crandall.
Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia sophomore cornerback TJ Crandall announced on X that he will be entering the transfer portal.

The Sammamish, Washington native appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, primarily serving as a depth option at corner and a special teamer. For the year, he tallied nine tackles and recorded a season-high three stops in the regular season finale in the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Crandall transferred from Colorado State to West Virginia last December and was expected to factor in more at corner, especially as the season moved along. In his true freshman year with the Rams, Crandall recorded 19 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Crandall becomes the third West Virginia defensive back to announce his intentions to hit the portal since the coaching change, joining safeties Josiah Jackson and Raleigh Collins III.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

