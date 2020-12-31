WVU Celebrity Guest Picks for Liberty Bowl

West Virginia will look to win their first bowl game under head coach Neal Brown this evening in the 62nd edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Army.

Over the last few days, we've gathered some thoughts from some former WVU players and our friends Jeremy and Brandon Phoenix of the Raspy Voice Kids podcast. Check out their predictions for the game below!

Eugene Napoleon (Former WVU RB)

"I'm excited to see West Virginia play Army in the Liberty Bowl. I think it will be a good test for the Mountaineers. I believe our Mountaineers are up for the challenge. We have to win in all three phases of the game to beat Army. They run the triple option on offense, which means we have to be disciplined on defense. I believe West Virginia can win this football game. My prediction is West Virginia 24, Army 17."

Kyle Bosch (Former WVU OL)

"Well hoping WVU covers down on the unorthodox West Point offense. If they studied their game plan and play high octane WVU football they’ll win big against a slow-moving Army. Hopefully, Army doesn’t cheat on the field like they do in the classroom and if that’s the case the Mountaineers will have an easy day."

Terrell Chestnut (Former WVU CB)

"I think this game will be a 35-24 WVU win. In order for us to really win this game, our defense has to be disciplined and not allow their motions to confuse us. Their offense preys upon mistakes so we have to play 11 man football all day on defense! Offensively I have two words....LEDDIE BROWN!"

Quincy Wilson (Former WVU RB)

WVU 27-17. I think the defense will play solid & the offense will have some explosive plays and run the ball well.

Brandon Phoenix (Co-host of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast)

"It’s that time of year again: When a year's worth of work reaches its conclusion. WVU at 5-4 matches up with a 9-2 Army team. Army will look to dominate the line of scrimmage and time of possession. West Virginia intends to counter that with a dominant defensive line performance and strict assignment football on the back end. I think the Mountaineers will “out athlete” Army and win this bowl game. I predict a 17-10 win for WVU."

Jeremy Phoenix (Co-host of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast)

"This is one of the few bowl games WVU has played in that I'm not worried about. Army has a great record but when you dive deeper I'm not convinced they can score a lot of points on our defense. In 5 games this year they scored 15 points or less INCLUDING 3 of the last 4. Yes, their MO is the triple option which is tough to play against if you haven't played it a lot but if you lose in trenches in any offense YOU LOSE. I feel the Mountaineer defensive line will penetrate and move the line of scrimmage on defense to disrupt the deception. I pick WVU 23-10 final score."

