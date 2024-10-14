WVU's "Coal Rush" Look Tabbed Best Uniform of the Week in College Football
West Virginia lost its eighth straight game to a ranked opponent on Saturday, falling to Iowa State 28-16.
Despite the loss, it was an incredible atmosphere in Morgantown for the first-ever Coal Rush game, paying tribute to the state's hardworking coal miners. From the miners going through the mantrip with the team to them running out on the field before kickoff, and the crowd decked out in all black and rowdy, it was an atmosphere no one will forget.
The game may not have gone the way the Mountaineers would have liked, but their all-black threads went viral on social media and were tabbed the best uniform in college football for Week 7 by Uniswag.
The Mountaineers will be back in action under the lights this Saturday against No. 17 Kansas State, but won't be donning these beauts in full. However, it'll be interesting to see if they do wear any parts of the black uniform in this game or the remainder of the season or if they will only sport them from head to toe just once a year for the Coal Rush.
