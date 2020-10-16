SI.com
MountaineerMaven
WVU Commits Game Schedule for Weekend of 10/16

Schuyler Callihan

Several West Virginia football commits will be in action this weekend, while others are on a bye week and some are unfortunately not able to have a season due to the pandemic. Below is a look at the schedule for the Mountaineer commits. We will post as many updates as we can throughout the weekend. To be able to watch QB commit Will Crowder's game tonight, click here. 

QB Will Crowder - Gardendale vs Jackson-Olin (7pm)

RB Jaylen Anderson - Perry vs Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Sat, 7pm)

RB Justin Johnson Jr. - Not playing

WR Kaden Prather - Not playing

DE Edward Vesterinen - N/A

TE Treylan Davis - Jackson vs Tri-Valley (7pm)

TE Victor Wikstrom - N/A

OL Tomas Rimac - Brunswick vs McKinley (7pm)

OL Wyatt Milum - Spring Valley vs Oak Hill (7pm)

DE Brayden Dudley - Mill Creek vs North Gwinnett (7pm)

DE Hammond Russell - Dublin Coffman vs Springboro (7pm)

DL Nijel Mcgriff Northwest Mississippi C.C. vs Itawamba (13 tackles on Thursday night's win)

LB Ja'Corey Hammett - Not playing

S Saint McLeod - Imhotep Charter vs Martin Luther King (7pm)

ATH Davis Mallinger - Cocoa vs Bayside (7pm)

ATH Andrew Wilson-Lamp - Massillon vs Walnut Ridge (7pm)

