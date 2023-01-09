WVU DB Naim Muhammad Chooses Transfer Destination

Former West Virginia defensive back Naim Muhammad announced over the weekend that he will be transferring to Kent State.

In four years at WVU, Muhammad appeared in nine games and made seven tackles and one tackle for loss. His best outing as a Mountaineer came this past season against TCU where he totaled three tackles and one tackle for loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.