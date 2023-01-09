Skip to main content

WVU DB Naim Muhammad Chooses Transfer Destination

Another WVU defensive back is officially out of the picture.

Former West Virginia defensive back Naim Muhammad announced over the weekend that he will be transferring to Kent State.

In four years at WVU, Muhammad appeared in nine games and made seven tackles and one tackle for loss. His best outing as a Mountaineer came this past season against TCU where he totaled three tackles and one tackle for loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19557862_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

West Virginia is One of Three Finalists for Liberty DB Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) embraces wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) following a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith and the Seahawks are in the Playoffs

By Christopher Hall
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Sets Multiple Seahawks Passing Records

By Christopher Hall
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Smith and the Seahawks Collect Win No. 9

By Christopher Hall
Nov 16, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins (55) celebrates after a stop on Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (5) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU adds Transfer Defensive Lineman

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_18997573_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 10.58.44 AM
Football

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan