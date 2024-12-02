WVU DB Raleigh Collins III Announces Intentions to Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia defensive back Raleigh Collins III became the third player to enter the transfer portal since the firing of head coach Neal Brown on Sunday, joining offensive lineman Bryce Biggs and defensive back Josiah Jackson.
“I want to first give all glory to God for the opportunities he has placed before me and for allowing me to play the sport I love.
“I want to thank my family for their unwavering love, support and encouragement. It is what continues to inspire and motivate me.
“Thank you to the coaches, my teammates, the support staff, and a special thank you to Mike Joseph for showing me that I could always dig deeper.
“To the fans, the state of WV and Mountaineer Nation everywhere, thank you for your continued loyalty and dedication to this team. You are the best fans in the country and it has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Old Gold and Blue.
“After much thought and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Excited to the opportunities ahead.
“Thank you Mountaineer Nation!”
Collins appeared in 12 games during his career and made ten total tackles.
