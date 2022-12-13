BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning.

Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.

Coming out of high school, Simmons chose West Virginia over other offers from Colorado, Georgia Southern, Kansas State and a few others.

