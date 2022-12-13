Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

Another loss up front for West Virginia.

West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning.

Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher. 

Coming out of high school, Simmons chose West Virginia over other offers from Colorado, Georgia Southern, Kansas State and a few others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19467667_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia DB Jasir Cox Enters 2023 NFL Draft

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6644
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/13

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15137375_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU/Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings Transfers to Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19577010_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Texas Suspends Basketball Coach Chris Beard

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell (3) steals the ball and dribbles down the floor against Morehead State Eagles guard Branden Maughmer (left) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

By Christopher Hall
Blue & White Futuristic Gaming Youtube Thumbnail
Football

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19556758_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) runs after a catch past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Brandon Hill (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Football

WVU WR Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall