WVU Defense Continues to Make Strides

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers were in familiar territory heading into the fourth quarter versus No. 24 Kansas State on Saturday. West Virginia was trailing by six, although they cut it to three within the first minute of the final period on a 51-yard field goal by Casey Legg.

Nonetheless, the defense had to come up with some stops if they were going to pull off their first road win over a ranked opponent since WVU beat No. 8 Texas in 2012.

The Mountaineer defense held a Kansas State team that was averaging 32.3 points per game and 37 points per game at home to just 20 points through three quarters. The same K-State team that spoiled Oklahoma’s perfect season almost a month earlier.

“We were probably a little bit more aggressive than they anticipated that we might be,” said WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. “We knew that to be successful we were going to have to stop the run. I think their quarterback got out on us a few more times than we really wanted to.”

Coming into the game, the Mountaineers were on a five-game skid that started with back-to-back home games versus Texas and Iowa State where they gave up a combined 41 points in the fourth quarter. It shouldn’t go without mentioning that the offense wasn’t doing them any favors either.

Aside from giving up 58 points to Oklahoma, the defense continued to improve, and it was evident after holding a 12th ranked Baylor Bear team to just 17-points in Waco. Despite the loss, the defense couldn’t handle the prosperity once again, as they gave up a touchdown on each of the first five drives versus Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium.

However, West Virginia held the Wildcats to a three-and-out following the Legg field Goal and the Mountaineers got something they hadn’t had during the five-game losing streak - the lead in the fourth quarter.

On 3rd-and-22, Jarret Doege found Bryce Wheaton wide-open behind the secondary for the go-ahead 50-yard touchdown to give West Virginia a 24-20 lead. But there was still 11:27 left in the game.

The Mountaineer defense had been on the field for nearly 27 minutes through three quarters, and on the ensuing drive, Kansas State marched down the field to retake the lead after a 15-yard scamper from quarterback Skyler Thompson. Another 15 yards was tacked on after the play for a personal foul followed by an 11-yard run from Jordon Brown which set up the Wildcats at the WVU 34-yard line.

“We can’t do this all the time, but we basically played that four-down front and basically only had five guys that played in the game,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “He didn’t play 85 he played 82, I’m sorry. All five of those guys played a bunch of snaps. You know, Reese and both Stills, Rueben and Pooler, those guys played a lot of snaps.”

While it seemed West Virginia was going to let another game slip away, Dylan Tonkery busted through, tackling Brown for a one-yard loss and then Jeffrey Pooler Jr. beat his man to knock down Thompson on the option for a loss, handing Kansas State a third-and-long.

Noah Guzman deflected the pass before Keith Washington made a read, peeling off his coverage to bat the ball away on fourth-and-12 to give the offense back the ball.

The West Virginia offense would go three-and-out and on Kansas State's ensuing drive. Facing a 3rd-and-10 and after chasing Thompson around the backfield for most of the night, Jeffrey Pooler finally brought the signal-caller down to force K-State to punt from deep in their own territory.

“He’s being active, you know,” said Brown. “He would have been the defensive player of the week if he could’ve gotten Thomson down a couple more times because he was back there a bunch.”

West Virginia was only able to chew up two minutes and 42 seconds of the game clock before K-State got the ball back with just under three minutes to play.

Again, it seemed inevitable that Kansas State was going to find a way to win the game after two West Virginia possessions didn’t produce much of anything, but the defense would make one last play to seal the win.

Skyler Thomson dink and dunked his way down to the West Virginia 30-yard line. However, on second-and-eight, Thompson threw over the middle looking for his go-to receiver Dalton Schoen, but corner Hakeem Bailey leaped in front of the pass for the interception to pull off the West Virginia upset.

“We had talked on Friday night,” said Koenning. “There was three things that we wanted to do… Be smarter than K-State, and they believe that they are smarter than everybody, being a K-State grad I’m joking about that. But we wanted to execute better than they did. We wanted to be more tougher than them and more physical, I think we were equal at least. And then we wanted to want it more. It seemed to be a little bit, I think they wanted it, but I think our guys stepped up and probably played at a level that maybe haven’t played at before. We had D-linemen play 80-something snaps, that crazy. That’s some courage right there.”