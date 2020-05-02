WVU Defensive Depth Chart Projections

Unfortunately, there was no spring football this year. In West Virginia's case, they were able to get two practices in before COVID-19 shut everything down. Returning guys are missing out on a developmental period, while newcomers missed out on gaining familiarity with the on-field schemes and chemistry with their new teammates.

Nonetheless, we went ahead and put together a way too early projection on who will line up in a starting role for the Mountaineers this fall (hopefully) and who will be competing for playing time.

Here is our latest projected depth chart for the defensive side of the ball:

DE

Starter: Jeffery Pooler or Taijh Alston

Backup: Jalen Thornton

3rd String: Sean Martin

Analysis: Pooler just seems like he is on the verge of having a breakout season, but Alston could also play a big part in the defensive line's success if he can return to full health.

DT

Starter: Dante Stills

Backup: Quay Mays

Analysis: We all know Stills will show out, but there has to be a guy behind him that can put in quality playing time. I stuck Mays here, but there is a good chance he moves all over the defensive line.

NT

Starter: Darius Stills

Backup: Jordan Jefferson

3rd String: Akheem Mesidor

Analysis: Both Jordan Jefferson and Akheem Mesidor are in a great position to learn behind one of the best interior lineman in the Big 12. I project big things for Mesidor in the future as his game mirrors that of Stills.

BANDIT

Starter: VanDarius Cowan

Backup: Jared Bartlett

3rd string: Taurus Simmons

Analysis: If the Mountaineers can get a full, healthy season out of VanDarius Cowan, lookout. He has the chance to be the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, he just has to put it all together.

MIKE

Starter: Dylan Tonkery

Backup: Lanell Carr

Analysis: Tonkery is a reliable veteran, but doesn't necessarily have a huge impact on the defense. I really like Carr to be an edge rusher, but to have someone backup Tonkery, I threw Carr here mainly because of his size and ability to drop back in pass coverage.

WILL

Starter: Josh Chandler

Backup: Exree Loe

3rd String: Charlie Benton or Eddie Watkins

Analysis: Josh Chandler was one of West Virginia's best tacklers in 2019 and I think he takes that next step in being a leader on that side of the ball. Exree Loe has been waiting in the wings and could be a year he really pops.

SPEAR

Starter: Tykee Smith

Backup: Dante Bonamico

Analysis: Tykee Smith is an absolute star. There's no other way to put it.

CAT Safety

Starter: Sean Mahone

Backup: Noah Guzman

Analysis: Mahone quietly emerged as one of the Mountaineers' best defenders towards the backend of the season. Guzman also played really well and could see his role expand in 2020. Great depth here at the CAT position.

Free Safety

Starter: Kerry Martin Jr.

Backup: Jake Long

Analysis: For a true freshman, Martin Jr. did a lot of really good things, but also had his moments as well. If he can become more consistent, his play will elevate the secondary to the next level.

LCB

Starter: Nicktroy Fortune

Backup: Tae Mayo or Jairo Faverus

Analysis: Fortune has the chance to be West Virginia's top corner for the foreseeable future. He was forced to play a big role as a true freshman and went through some rough patches but went up the very best early in his career.

RCB

Starter: Jackie Matthews

Backup: Dreshun Miller or Alonzo Addae

Analysis: Really love the depth here. Matthews and Miller will battle for the starting gig, but Addae brings collegiate experience and could be a valuable versatile piece in the Mountaineer secondary.

