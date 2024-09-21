Mountaineers Now

WVU Depth Chart vs. Kansas

The West Virginia depth chart ahead of the Big 12 opener against Kansas

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University cornerback Ayden Garnes.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at noon and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

OFFENSE

QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol

RB: Jahiem White OR CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Justin Robinson

WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III

WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Jaden Bray

LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman

C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston

RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe

RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson,

NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV

DT: TJ Jackson, Asani Redwood

SPUR: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French

WLB: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter

MLB: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser

SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings

CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall

FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph

CAT: Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce

CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan

H: Leighton Bechdel, Oliver Straw

P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel

KO: Michael Hayes

LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss

KR: Hudson Clement, Traylon Ray

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

