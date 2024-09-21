WVU Depth Chart vs. Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at noon and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
OFFENSE
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
RB: Jahiem White OR CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Justin Robinson
WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III
WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Jaden Bray
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston
RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe
RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson,
NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV
DT: TJ Jackson, Asani Redwood
SPUR: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French
WLB: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter
MLB: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser
SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings
CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall
FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph
CAT: Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce
CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan
H: Leighton Bechdel, Oliver Straw
P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel
KO: Michael Hayes
LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss
KR: Hudson Clement, Traylon Ray
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
